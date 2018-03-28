CHELSEA (CBS) – An inmate likely ingesting fentanyl in his cell prompted a hazmat response Wednesday morning at Chelsea District Court.

Just before 10 a.m., firefighters were call to the courthouse for an overdose. When firefighters arrived, they found an empty bag on the floor of a cell.

The man said fentanyl had been in the bag. Firefighters believe the man ingested the powerful opioid.

A Level 1 hazmat response was called to the courthouse. Firefighters were able to get the prisoner out of his cell to decontaminate him and transport the man to an area hospital.

No one in the court house was in danger during the incident, firefighters said. Evacuations were not required, and court business continued as scheduled.