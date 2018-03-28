BOSTON (CBS) — “The minute the bill comes in, the money goes out.” Daphne Georges was talking about her real estate tax bill. As long as she has been living in her Jamaica Plain home, she has always paid the bill right away. So, she was surprised when her latest bill stated she had never paid last fall. Daphne immediately mailed a bank statement to Boston City Hall to prove she had paid the $1,700.

“They never responded to that letter. Then they sent me another letter that said ‘please send the front and back of the check,’ ” explained Daphne. The only problem was that she had paid electronically through her bank. “I sent them [City Hall] another letter with a letter from Bank of America saying ‘we don’t have front and back of electronic payments.’ You know it’s the 21st Century?” Daphne told us.

But instead of getting any resolution Daphne got a new tax bill. This one included $95 in interest, for the overdue amount, and $5 in late fees. “I thought I can’t spend the rest of my life doing this. So I called WBZ Call 4 Action.”

And then WBZ reached out to Boston officials. It was quickly discovered that Daphne’s payment had reached City Hall, after all. Only the money was credited to another Daphne Georges who lives in Boston at completely different address.

The account of the correct Daphne was immediately credited the $1,700 plus interest and fees. “It’s remarkable. You get instant results,” said Daphne.

Boston City Hall told WBZ if residents are having a problem with their tax bills they want to hear from them. Just call the city’s hotline at 311.

And if you’re getting nowhere with a consumer problem WBZ wants to hear from you. Give us a call at 617-787-7070 or send an email to WBZCallForAction@cbs.com