BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are bringing back their captain for another season.

The team announced Wednesday that Zdeno Chara has signed a one-year contract extension that will pay him $5 million in base salary in the 2018-19 season. The contract will also include $1.75 million in performance-based incentives.

Chara was in the final year of his contract, which he signed back in 2011. That was a seven-year deal worth $45 million, and it’s paying him $4 million for this season.

Fresh off his 41st birthday in mid-March, Chara has played in 68 games for the Bruins this year, registering seven goals with 16 assists while skating a team-high 23 minutes per night and posting a plus-26 rating. He’s been on the shelf for the past week due to an upper-body injury, but is expected to return soon for the stretch run and the postseason.

Chara is in the middle of his 20th NHL season, and his 12th with the Bruins. He ranks seventh in franchise history in games played, and will move into sixth after he plays four more games. He ranks third in franchise history for points (452) by a defenseman, trailing Ray Bourque (1,506) and Bobby Orr (888).