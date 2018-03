CANTON (CBS) – Human remains have been discovered off I-95 south in Canton.

The body was spotted by a driver who was assisting another driver in distress on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the body was found “a modest distance off the roadway” just south of the Route 95/93 interchange.

State Police are investigating and an autopsy will likely be conducted on Thursday.

No other information has been released.