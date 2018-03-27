  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston Harbor, Local TV, USS Constitution

BOSTON (CBS) — The USS Constitution will be holding a lottery to allow 120 people to take a cruise around the Boston Harbor on the ship.

The cruises will take place June 8 and July 4. The lottery opens April 1 and drawings will be on May 15 and June 15.

Abroad the ship, the winners will be able to talk with active-duty sailors and learn about the USS Constitution’s past.

The USS Constitution in Boston Harbor, Oct. 20, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Each winner will be allowed one guest who is at least eight-years-old.

Visit the USS Constitution’s Facebook page for more information and to download the form.

