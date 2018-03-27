FOXBORO (CBS) – A suspect wanted in the burglary at Rob Gronkowski’s Foxboro home has surrendered to police.

Eric Tyrrell, 28, turned himself in to Foxboro Police on Tuesday. He is being held on $10,000 cash bail and will be arraigned in Wrenthamn District Court Wednesday.

On Friday, police arrested 31-year-old Anthony Almeida of Randolph in connection with the burglary.

Police are still looking for a third suspect, 26-year-old Shayne Denn, who is also wanted for a crime spree last week.

Police say they have recovered some of the items that were stolen from Gronkowski’s house, but they have not found the guns owned by his roommate. The items that have been recovered include an Apple Watch, a Rolex Watch and two rare coins from the 1800’s.

Foxboro police said the three suspects broke into Gronkowski’s home February 5, while the star tight end was with the Patriots at the Super Bowl in Minnesota.