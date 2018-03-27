By Liam Martin
BOSTON (CBS) – Self-driving vehicles will be back on the road in the Seaport. Two companies that have been testing cars in Boston have been cleared to start testing again.

Just over a week ago, Boston officials asked Optimus Ride and Nutonomy to temporarily suspend their trials involving self-driving vehicles.

nutonomy boston 2 Self Driving Vehicle Testing Will Resume In Boston

NuTonomy car in Boston (Image from NuTonomy)

The suspension was prompted after a self-driving Uber vehicle struck and killed a woman walking outside of a crosswalk in Arizona.

Boston city officials have now completed a review of safety procedures and they say testing of self-driving vehicles is “safe and progressive.”

uber self driving Self Driving Vehicle Testing Will Resume In Boston

Uber has been using self-driving vehicles. (WBZ-TV)

The testing resumes with the following safety measures still in place: there must be emergency braking on all vehicles, a competent driver must be in the driver’s seat at all times, and testing will only be in the agreed upon, limited areas.

Traffic officials say safety is the first priority and they are confident the streets will be safe for residents and visitors.

