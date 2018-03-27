PEMBROOK (CBS) — A 16-year-old Pembroke student will not be in school on Tuesday as police investigate a threatening post on social media.

A gun in the picture that was posted over the weekend was recovered by police and determined to be a black BB pistol. “After the juvenile and parent were interviewed it was found that the juvenile had no access to weapons and the post has already been taken down,” police said.

According to Superintendent Erin Obey, extra police officers will be at Pembroke High School Tuesday.

Police here at Pembroke High School as students arrive @wbz parents say they were notified about the post and say something like this can’t be taken lightly even if there is no threat to the school. pic.twitter.com/9xCPjLi7b8 — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) March 27, 2018

The student, who was not in school on Monday, will not return until the investigation is complete.

“We are thankful to our students that brought this information forward and it is a true testament to how a “See Something Say Something” program should work,” said Obey.