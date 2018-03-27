  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lisa Gresci, Local TV, Pembroke

PEMBROOK (CBS) — A 16-year-old Pembroke student will not be in school on Tuesday as police investigate a threatening post on social media.

A gun in the picture that was posted over the weekend was recovered by police and determined to be a black BB pistol. “After the juvenile and parent were interviewed it was found that the juvenile had no access to weapons and the post has already been taken down,” police said.

According to Superintendent Erin Obey, extra police officers will be at Pembroke High School Tuesday.

The student, who was not in school on Monday, will not return until the investigation is complete.

“We are thankful to our students that brought this information forward and it is a true testament to how a “See Something Say Something” program should work,” said Obey.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s