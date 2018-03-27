  • WBZ TVOn Air

NEWTON (CBS) – A man charged in a brutal random attack at a supermarket in Newton will be in court Tuesday.

Matthew Muradov, 23, of Newton is accused of stabbing a 79-year-old man inside the Star Market on Commonwealth Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say the men did not know each other.  The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with what they described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Muradov was arrested outside the store.

“At this time, it appears to be a random attack,” Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker told WBZ-TV.

Muradov is charged with armed assault with intent to murder.  He will be arraigned in Newton District Court.

