BRAINTREE (CBS) – Is today your lucky day?

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $458 million for Tuesday night’s drawing. That’s the fourth-largest sum in the game’s history.

The cash option is estimated to be $274.5 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been hit since a $451 million jackpot was won in Florida back on January 5. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history stands at $656 million and was won in 2012.

Players have to grab their $2 tickets by 10:45 p.m. to be eligible.