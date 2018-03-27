BOSTON (AP) — A state education board is saying no to arming teachers in the classroom.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has voted unanimously on a resolution opposed to the arming of teachers Tuesday morning.

The resolution, which has no legal or regulatory power, mentions arming teachers would make schools “less safe.”

State education secretary Jim Peyser says the resolution is a statement of the beliefs of the 11-member board on the value of arming teachers. He called the idea “not in the best interests” of children.

The board made the decision to propose the resolution after being “deeply troubled” by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people.

Board members say teachers are hired based on their education skills and credentials, not their “skills as a security officer.”

