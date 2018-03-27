LOWELL (CBS) – A carjacking came to a crashing end in Lowell Tuesday morning.

Yellow Cab company said it all started when a woman, who did not call for a taxi, jumped into a cab and dragged the driver down the street.

NEW: 65 year old Lowell cab driver says he was lucky to escape serious injury after woman allegedly stole his taxi and dragged him. pic.twitter.com/6i5AZjHQ4E — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) March 27, 2018

Taxi driver Jimmy Gauthier, 65, told WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud that he briefly tussled with the woman who “weighed 90 pounds” before she got behind the wheel of his cab. He held on to the door and was dragged about 10 yards before the taxi hit a tree.

Witnesses said a few minutes after the woman stole the taxi she crashed it into a dump truck along Rogers Street near Boylston. The driver of the truck, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WBZ-TV he saw the taxi swerving out of control in his rearview mirror right before the crash. He said the cab hit the rear of his truck, then crashed into a pole across the street and ended up in the middle of the road.

That’s when the truck driver says the woman then tried to come for his vehicle.

“I got out of the truck to see if she was OK and all of a sudden she ran toward me, tried to jump in my truck, steal my truck,” he said. “Ripped her out of my truck, said ‘get the hell out of here.’”

The truck driver said she then tried to jump into another car before police arrived.

The cab driver who was carjacked and dragged down the street is expected to be OK.

The woman has been cited and hospitalized. There was no immediate word on her condition or what charges she might be facing. The incident is under investigation and she will be summonsed to appear in Lowell District Court at a later date, police said.