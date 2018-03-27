BOSTON (CBS) – “Running on Dunkin” now has a whole new meaning.

Just in time for the Boston Marathon, the Canton donut chain is teaming up with Waltham-based athletic shoe maker Saucony to sell a Dunkin’-themed running shoe. It’s intended to celebrate “the symbiotic relationship between coffee, running and donuts.”

The Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 features a strawberry-frosted donut on the heel and colorful sprinkles on the side. There is a Dunkin’ logo on the tongue and the Saucony logo has a coffee bean print. There are also images of Dunkin’ hot and iced coffee in the sockliner. The running shoes of course come in a box that looks like it could contain a dozen donuts.

A pair of the special shoes retails for $110. It’s available for pre-order now on saucony.com, and will be ready to ship or buy at Marathon Sports on April 3.

And if you’re looking for the real thing while training in the new shoes, Saucony says one of its athletes counted 18 Dunkin’ Donuts locations along the 26.2 mile marathon course.