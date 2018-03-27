BOSTON (CBS) — For one week only, there is a chance to see “Boston The Documentary” in theaters here in Boston. And it’s no accident that the screenings will take place right around this year’s Boston Marathon.

You can watch the documentary from April 12th through the 19th at the Boston Showplace Icon Theatre in Boston’s Seaport.

The kick-off event on April 12th will benefit the Martin Richard Foundation. Martin was the youngest victim of the 2013 marathon bombings. Each screening will feature special guests with a Q&A session after every presentation.

2018 Boston Screening Schedule

Thursday, April 12th

7:00 p.m.: Team MR8 & Amby Burfoot, Dave McGillivray

Friday, April 13th

12:00 p.m.: Roger Robinson, Dave McGillivray

6:30 p.m.: One World Strong with Dave Fortier, Larry Rawson

Saturday, April 14th

12:00 p.m.: Lingzi Lu Foundation

3:15 p.m.: Dana Farber with Jack Fultz and Megan Otieno

6:30 p.m.: Walter Dunbar – 2013 first responder and Boston Marathon runner

Sunday, April 15th

12:00 p.m.: Dr. King – 2013 first responder and Boston Marathon runner

3:15 p.m.: Boston Marathon Training Group (benefiting The Second Step)

6:30 Boston Marathon Training Group (benefiting The Second Step)

Tuesday, April 17th

12:00 p.m.: Dave McGillivray

6:30 p.m.: Walter Dunbar – 2013 first responder and Boston Marathon runner

Thursday, April 19th

3:15 p.m.: Dan Soleau – 2013 first responder and Boston Marathon runner

To buy tickets click here.