WORCESTER (CBS) – A crackdown on “swerving” is paying off in Worcester. Swerving is when teens ride their bicycles recklessly, right in the middle of rush hour. It’s an ongoing problem in Worcester.

Police arrested four teenage boys and confiscated their bicycles for swerving Monday night. They were charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Videos posted online show teenagers on bikes, riding straight into the path of oncoming traffic, only to swerve out of the way at the last second.

The latest incident happened at around 6 pm Monday night. An officer noticed traffic at a standstill near Grafton and Enid Streets and found 25 to 30 teenagers riding their bikes recklessly, in the middle of the road. The teens were weaving in and out of traffic.

Police say it is extremely dangerous, not only for the teens, but for the drivers.

“These kids are just riding in and out between moving cars, doing wheelies,” Worcester Police Sgt. Kerry Hazelhurst said. “You’ve got cars traveling that sooner or later are going to end up hitting one of these kids, getting seriously hurt or if not, killed.”

Police say they expect to see more incidents on local roads now that the weather is starting to get warmer.

The four boys will be arraigned at the Worcester County District Juvenile Courthouse on a date that is yet to be determined.