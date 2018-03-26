BOSTON (CBS) – There’s been a change for one of the concerts at Fenway Park this summer.

The Zac Brown Band’s show on Thursday, June 14 has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 16. The change was announced Monday after a previously scheduled event at Fenway was cancelled, the Red Sox said in a statement.

All tickets for the June 14 show can be used for the June 16 concert. Any remaining tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 28 at noon.

Anyone who wants a refund can call 1-877-RED-SOX9 before May 14.

The band is also playing Fenway Friday, June 15.

