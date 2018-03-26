BOSTON (CBS) –Steven Tyler turned 70 years old Monday and got a happy birthday wish from a very famous friend.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr raised a glass to his fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who formed Aerosmith in Boston back in 1970.

“Peace and love, Steven Tyler, love you man – happy birthday.” Starr said. “Want you to know we’re thinking of you and I want to raise my cup and drink on your behalf.”

“THIS WILL BE THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVAH,” Tyler replied.

Tyler had to cut his South American tour short last year due to “unexpected medical issues.” But that hasn’t slowed him down in 2018. Last week Tyler announced he would be doing a summer tour with Nashville’s Loving Mary Band in North American and Europe.