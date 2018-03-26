Filed Under:Anthony Almeida, Eric Tyrell, Local TV, Rob Gronkwoski, Shayne Denn

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – One of the three men accused in the robbery of Rob Gronkowski’s house is also wanted for a wild crime spree last week.

Tewksbury police confirmed to WBZ-TV that 26-year-old Shayne Denn is the man who robbed a gas station in town last Thursday morning and then later crashed a stolen truck in Andover. He’s also wanted for driving a truck into the front of a business in Wilmington that same day.

Foxboro police said Friday Denn was one of three men who broke into Gronkowski’s home February 5, while the star tight end was with the Patriots at the Super Bowl in Minnesota.

One of the three suspects, 31-year-old Anthony Almeida of Randolph, was arrested Friday. Police are still looking for Denn, who’s from Tewksbury, and 28-year-old Eric Tyrell of Foxboro.

According to documents made public Monday at Wrentham District Court, Gronkowski had 16 security cameras recording as the trio broke into his house.

Investigators say they have recovered some of the items that were stolen, but they have not found the guns owned by Gronkowski’s roommate, Robert Goon. The recovered items include an Apple Watch, a Rolex Watch and two rare coins from the 1800’s.

Authorities say a coin dealer in Weymouth helped identify Almeida, who allegedly went there to sell one of the stolen coins. He told the dealer they were his father’s coins, the documents allege, but the dealer recognized that as a common lie, so he went onto a database used by coin dealers and found that the coins had been reported stolen.

The suspects also parked a vehicle at a Stop and Shop supermarket near Gronkowski’s home and walked through some nearby woods to get there, police said. Almeida went into the store, bought something, and used his phone to get his rewards card information, according to the court documents. Police got his phone number off of that and pinged his phone, which they say showed he was in the area at the time of the robbery.

Arrest warrants were issued Monday in court for the Denn and Tyrell.

