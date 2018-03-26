BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox rotation will be down a pair of southpaws to start the 2018 season.

Drew Pomeranz (left forearm strain) and Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee surgery) have both been placed on the 10-day disabled list, Red Sox president of baseball ops. Dave Dombrowski announced on Monday. With that duo on the shelf, Brian Johnson and Hector Valazquez are expected to take their spots in Boston’s starting five to begin the season.

Pomeranz tossed just one inning this spring before suffering his injury, but he may not be on the shelf for long. The 29-year-old threw three innings in a minor league game over the weekend, and could be ready as soon as his 10-day DL stint is up. Pomeranz put up a career-year for Boston in 2017, going 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 173.2 innings pitched. He was slated to be their fourth starter behind Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello entering spring training.

Rodriguez underwent ligament reconstruction surgery on his right knee in October and was expected to miss six months. He made just 24 starts (also making an appearance out of the bullpen) in 2017, going 6-7 with a 4.19 ERA in the big leagues. Rodriguez also made three starts in the minors last season. He will likely slot in as Boston’s No. 5 starter when the Red Sox deem him ready to rejoin the Major League club.

In addition to placing those two on the DL, the Red Sox also announced that righty Brandon workman was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Right-handed pitcher Justin Haley was also reassigned to the minor league camp, bringing the Red Sox to 30 active players in big league camp.

The Red Sox open the 2018 season against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg on Thursday.