DEDHAM (CBS) — A jury found a man guilty of animal cruelty charges after his dog was found tortured so severely that it needed to be euthanized in 2013.
Radoslaw Czerkawski, 36, was charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty. He faced and was found not guilty of one witness intimidation charge.
The year-old pit female bull mix was found in a Quincy park with fractures, a stab wound, and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe.
Czerkawski is already in prison on unrelated larceny convictions. In 2015, he was sentenced to three to five years in jail for stealing $130,000 from an elderly woman he was caring for.
He will be sentenced on Tuesday.
