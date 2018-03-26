Filed Under:Local TV, Puppy Doe, Radoslaw Czerkawski

DEDHAM (CBS) — A jury found a man guilty of animal cruelty charges after his dog was found tortured so severely that it needed to be euthanized in 2013.

Radoslaw Czerkawski, 36, was charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty. He faced and was found not guilty of one witness intimidation charge.

puppydoe Man Found Guilty Of Animal Cruelty In Puppy Doe Trial

‘Puppy Doe’ was tortured before she was found clinging to life. (Credit: ARL Boston)

The year-old pit female bull mix was found in a Quincy park with fractures, a stab wound, and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe.

puppydoe Man Found Guilty Of Animal Cruelty In Puppy Doe Trial

Radoslaw Czerkawski hears his verdict in the Puppy Doe trial (WBZ-TV)

Czerkawski is already in prison on unrelated larceny convictions. In 2015, he was sentenced to three to five years in jail for stealing $130,000 from an elderly woman he was caring for.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Comments
  1. Jeff Dearman says:
    March 26, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    This guy is trash he should be locked up the rest of his life. of course the animal cruelty charges dont really mean much if he only ends up with a couple yrs in jail

    

