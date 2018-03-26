FOXBORO (CBS) – We’re getting a look at the message of support Patriots owner Robert Kraft left for Parkland students when he lent them the team’s plane last week.

Kraft provided the plane to transport injured Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and families of the school shooting victims to Saturday’s “March For Our Lives” event in Washington, D.C.

According to The MMQB, Kraft left a Patriots cap and letter on every seat of the plane expressing the team’s support for the movement.

When Parkland families boarded the Patriots team plane that would take them to D.C. for the #marchforourlives, they found a letter from Robert Kraft and a Patriots baseball hat waiting on their seats. https://t.co/lZG4Awsjx4 pic.twitter.com/0dDvR8ddLL — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 26, 2018

“In the wake of incredible tragedy, we have hurt for you, mourned with you and been inspired by you,” Kraft wrote. “It is an honor for us to now partner with you as you push for progress.”

Kraft thanked the students, many of whom are calling for stricter gun control, for their “leadership and inspiration.

“Your community is stirring our country towards a better future,” he said. “That is the true mark of a patriot.”

Kraft made the gesture after former Arizona Congreswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, asked him for help.