BOSTON (CBS) – Transit police say they’ve made a mistake after initially suggesting a Boston Public School bus driver was at fault in a crash that left five T riders with minor injuries Monday morning.

The school bus did not have any children on board when it collided at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Washington Street at 5:43 a.m. Transit police told the media that a preliminary investigation suggested that the bus proceeded through a red light and hit the bus.

Police on the scene of a school bus crash at the intersection of Washington St & Columbus Ave in #Roxbury. Working on getting more details. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/VbrutJr3O7 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 26, 2018

Transit police changed course Monday afternoon. A statement from Superintendent Richard Sullivan said upon further review it was in fact the Route 44 MBTA bus that failed to stop for a flashing red light. The driver of the T bus is 57 years old and has worked for the MBTA for 20 years. He’s now expected to get a citation for failing to stop.

Sullivan said in his statement that transit police regret the error and that they try to be as transparent as possible.

“I accept full responsibility for the unintended misinformation released earlier,” he said. “We are grateful no one was seriously injured and particularly grateful school children were not on board at the time of the incident.”