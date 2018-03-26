TYNGSBORO (CBS) — A man has turned himself in after he was caught on camera destroying a restaurant awning, Tyngsboro police said.

Surveillance video shows the man pulling at the support poles of the awning at Cazadores Restaurant after employees couldn’t serve him because the kitchen was already closed late one Friday night a few weeks ago.

“This is a quick and successful resolution for a small business in our town, and the overwhelming response by the public and media made it happen,” said police.

They also said the restaurant decided not to press charges as long as he pays for the repairs and no criminal charges will be filed.