BOSTON (CBS) – A Marine gunnery sergeant linked to a missing Marine recruit is expected to face charges Monday in an unrelated case.

Frank Lipka, 39, of Roslindale, is due to be arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court for assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of ammunition. The charges are in connection with an incident with a delivery person in September 2017.

Court paperwork- Marine recruiter Frank Lipka is accused of assaulting a delivery driver for a local pizza restaurant “by means of a firearm” in Sep. 2017. He was also arrested in January 2018 and charged with drunk driving & leaving the scene of property damage #Wbz pic.twitter.com/Pq2ptjhCoF — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 26, 2018

“I think they’re charging him with an old case where he pointed a gun at someone,” Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans told WBZ-TV Sunday.

Lipka was arrested Friday on charges unrelated to Joseph Brancato’s disappearance. But the 21-year-old was staying with the recruiter in Roslindale when he was last seen alive back on November 18.

So far police searches in Hyde Park and West Roxbury have turned up nothing.

“Think about how difficult this is for an entire family to wonder every single morning and every single night where this 21-year-old boy has gone,” Nicole DaSilva, Brancato’s cousin, told WBZ-TV in January.

Lipka had been in military custody in South Carolina for an unrelated case.

Brancato’s family hopes the mystery of his disappearance can finally be solved.

“We’re not going anywhere. We’re gonna fight and we’re gonna search and we’re gonna drive people crazy until we figure out what happened to him,” said DaSilva in January.

The Brancato family is offering a reward for any information leading to Joseph’s whereabouts.