BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown was back on the floor for the Celtics on Sunday night after missing over two weeks with a concussion following a scary fall in Minnesota on March 8.

Brown was masterful in his return, pouring in 19 points during his 25 minutes of action in Boston’s 104-93 win over the Sacramento Kings. He was aggressive throughout, showing no signs of the concussion that kept him out of the lineup for six games. He had his mid-range game going, hitting six of his 10 shots, and hit all six of his attempts from the charity stripe.

But there was one area of his game that will likely earn him a phone call from his mother. Brown was sidelined after he fell off the rim following a breakaway dunk against the Timberwolves, a scene that the guard and Celtics fans won’t soon forget. As he was gearing up for his return last week, Brown relayed to reporters that his mother told him no more dunking.

Brown broke that rule early in Sunday night’s game, when he instinctively sent down a one-handed flush off a nice feed from Al Horford.

He must have known a scolding was coming, because in the second half he held up from throwing down a ferocious jam on a fast break, settling for a layup instead. Should (or rather, when) his mother speaks to him about that first-quarter dunk, Brown will tell her to go to the tape.

“That’s probably what I’m going to say: ‘Hey, you saw that one, right?’ I could have [dunked], but I didn’t,'” Brown joked with reporters after the game. “And she’s going to be like, ‘Alright, watch it, buddy.'”

It was great for the injury-plagued Celtics to get one of their walking wounded back on Sunday night, and hopefully Mama Brown goes easy on her 21-year-old son.