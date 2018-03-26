BOSTON (CBS) — Firefighters make their living by putting their lives on the line to save others, but the job’s dangerous side effects can often last long after the fire is out. That’s why Meghan Dupras is preparing to run the Boston Marathon.

“My dad is a retired firefighter,” Dupras explained. She is running for the Last Call Foundation, which honors fallen firefighter Michael Kennedy.

Kennedy and colleague Edward Walsh were killed four years ago Monday while responding to a fire in Boston’s Back Bay.

On Sunday, Dupras and her sister organized a fundraising event in Cambridge.

“When I hear of fallen firefighter falls, you have to take time to recognize those that are sponsoring some type on an event like this,” said volunteer Ed Dunn.

The money they raised will go toward improving the equipment and lives of Boston firefighters.

Dupras said, “One of [the goals] is to really improve the fire hose: make it more efficient, anti-flammable.”

The Last Call Foundation’s other initiative is tackling the over 60% cancer rate among the group. “Provide funding and research to find out why that’s the case and improve it. The Last Call Foundation has provided a lot of industrial washers to clean firefighters’ gear to get out carcinogenesis,” said Dupras.

The Boston Marathon bombing prevented Dupras from finishing when she ran in 2013. This year, she is looking forward to crossing the finish line for a group of men and women who inspire her.

“This will be, really, my first time actually finishing the marathon and I couldn’t think of a better cause to run for,” said Dupras. “Really protect the people who protect us every day.”