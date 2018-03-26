By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick once again decided to skip out on the annual coaches photo at the NFL owners meetings down in Orlando, Florida.

The Patriots head coach surprisingly held a chat with reporters from New England on Sunday night, but was amiss on Monday when his head coaching brethren lined up and faked their best smiles.

NFL head coaches at league meetings in Orlando #9sports pic.twitter.com/sjaMWldggj — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 26, 2018

Belichick skipping this class photo is nothing new, though he did make a surprise appearance back in 2015. Winning a Super Bowl must put him in a good mood or something.

John Harbaugh of the Ravens and Pete Carroll of the Seahawks also skipped out on the picture, but you probably won’t hear much about them playing hookie. Maybe those three absences will explain the imbalanced right side of this year’s picture, but the photographer probably should have known better. Let’s just blame Harbaugh for the illegal formation and move along.

While Belichick wasn’t around to say cheese to the camera this year, his former defensive coordinator certainly was. And many on Twitter are taking note of Matt Patricia’s appearance in the photo.

Patricia is now a big-time NFL head coach in Detroit. He should probably pick up a pair of slacks that fit him, or at the very least, find a good tailor.