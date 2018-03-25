BOSTON (AP) — A cannabis convention in Boston isn’t actually supposed to have marijuana present.

But if you look closely beyond the cacti and other plants brought in by exhibitors to simulate the plant, it’s been there all along.

More than 250 exhibitors and 100 experts are descending on Boston this weekend to discuss the country’s burgeoning marijuana industry at the New England Cannabis Convention.

The event took place in Hynes Convention Center, which bans the plant. Samples of long stems of the plant were photographed at a vendor’s booth as the group gave away free cannabis seeds with purchase if a tee shirt.

An adult can possess up to one ounce of pot in Massachusetts in public, and up to 10 ounces at home with no penalty.

Sales to adults 21 and older should begin in July following the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nov. 2016.

