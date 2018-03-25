BOSTON (CBS) – Recently departed Patriots left tackle Nate Solder thanks fans in New England as he prepares to continue his career with a new team.

Solder and his family took out a full-page ad in the Boston Globe on Sunday.

On page A5 of today’s Globe, a full page ad from Nate Solder and family thanking Patriots Nation. pic.twitter.com/E0jgRFKiNi — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 25, 2018

“Thank you! Words cannot adequately express our family’s gratitude for everything you have done for us,” the Solders wrote. “The cheers on Sundays were amazing and the small gestures of support for me and my family the other six days of the week even better. You did your job – a super one at that.”

After seven seasons with the Patriots, Solder signed with the New York Giants this offseason.