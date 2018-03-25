BOSTON (CBS) – Bill Belichick spoke to reporters on Sunday for the first time since the day after his team’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. And, as you may have expected, he didn’t have much to say about his decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler for the game.

“I’m not going to get into last year, I’m not going to get into next year or some other year. I talked to Malcolm. I wish him well in Tennessee,” Belichick told reporters, via ESPN.

“I have a lot of respect for Malcolm. From the day he got here, in rookie minicamp four years ago, he’s always competed as hard as he could. He always is a great competitor on the field. I totally respect that”

Belichick was also asked about the status of Rob Gronkowski and potential thoughts the tight end may be having of retirement.

“I’m not going to speak for anybody else. Conversations I’ve had with the players, and I’ve had a lot of them, I’m going to keep those private between myself and the player. I’ll respect that coach-to-player conversation. I don’t want to speak for anybody else,” Belichick said.

Another conversation the coach said he’s had this offseason is with Tom Brady. In the finale of his Facebook series “Tom vs. Time,” Brady spoke about finding the passion to play going forward.

“I’ve had direct conversations with Tom, many times obviously through a long period of time,” Belichick said. “I’ll rely on those conversations that I have with him directly rather than something else. Tom and I have always had a good line of communication. We’ve always been able to talk directly to each other. I don’t see that changing. So I’ll rely on those instead of anything else.”

Belichick spoke to reporters during the owner’s meetings in Orlando.