AYER – A man was killed and another injured following an explosion at a business in Ayer.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement Saturday that the unidentified man who died was in his 50s.

ayer 1 Man Killed In Explosion At Ayer Business

A man in his 50s was killed in an explosion at this Ayer business. (WBZ-TV)

About 5:20 p.m. Friday, firefighters and police officers responded to a report of an explosion at Advanced Vacuum Systems on Fitchburg Road in Ayer, Ryan said.

Two employees were subsequently transported to area hospitals, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

ayer2 Man Killed In Explosion At Ayer Business

The explosion burned through the roof of the building. (WBZ-TV)

A preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion was the result of an apparent pressure vessel malfunction, Ryan said. Two mutual aid firefighters sustained minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Ayer Police Department, the Ayer Fire Department, the Boiler and Pressure Unit of the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

