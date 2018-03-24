BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have received some potentially good news on All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving is not expected to miss the rest of the season and will resume basketball activity in 3-6 weeks, the team announced on Saturday. Irving has missed Boston’s last five games and received multiple opinions on his knee the last few days.

He underwent a minimally-invasive procedure to remove a tension wire in his left knee on Saturday. The wire was placed in Irving’s knee when he had surgery to repair damage suffered in the 2015 NBA finals.

“While removal of the wire should relieve irritation it was causing in Irving’s patellar tendon, the fractured patella has fully healed and Irving’s knee has been found to be completely structurally sound,” the team said in a statement.

This is good news for the Celtics with the playoffs less than a month away. Boston currently sits in the two-seed in the Eastern Conference, and could have their leading scorer back when the postseason rolls around.

In his first season with the Celtics, Irving has averaged 24.4 points off a career-high 49 percent shooting over 60 games.