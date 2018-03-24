BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon was denied entry to Costa Rica after officers discovered marijuana in his luggage.

According to The Costa Rica Star, police found 58 grams of marijuana inside a can of iced tea in Harmon’s bag. He also allegedly had three pipes with cannabis oil, a THC candy, and four glass containers with compressed marijuana that weighed 4.3 grams, the newspaper reported.

Harmon was detained temporarily before being sent back to the United States.

Fiscal Control Police told The Star that police have been doing routine checks of flights coming from the United States during “Holy Week” when many Americans arrive for spring break.

The Patriots said in a statement they are looking to gain more information following the incident.

“We are aware of the situation involving Duron Harmon Friday night in Costa Rica. He has since returned to the U.S. and we are seeking to gain more information. At this time, we have no further update,” the team said.