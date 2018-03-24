BOSTON (CBS) – Chris Sale’s final start before opening day didn’t quite go as planned.

The Red Sox ace was hit with a line drive in the left leg or hip on Saturday. He exited his start against the Astros after throwing 26 pitches.

Sale went down after being hit with the line drive. He was, however, able to walk off under his own power. The Red Sox announced that Sale suffered a hip contusion and would be evaluated further.

The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday. It is not yet known if Sale will make his start as planned.