March 24, 2018
It is a special one-of-a-kind school! The Margarita Muñiz Academy is the first dual-language high school in the Boston Public Schools and in the New England region. The academy prepares its English and Spanish speaking students, getting them ready for college, so they can later contribute to their community and the world. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks about this unique school with its headmaster, Dr. Dania Vazquez. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
MARGARITA MUÑIZ ACADEMY
Living and Learning
in Two Languages
617-635-8198
20 Child Street
Jamaica Plain, MA
www.munizacademy.org
