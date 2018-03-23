  • WBZ TVOn Air

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with raping a classmate at Plymouth North High School.

The boy, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was arraigned Thursday in Plymouth District Court on one count each of  rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office. The alleged sexual assault occurred Tuesday at the school.

Plymouth North High School. (WBZ-TV)

The boy was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the victim.

Plymouth Schools Superintendent Gary Maestas declined to comment on the case Friday.

“This is a police and juvenile matter,” he said.

