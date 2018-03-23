PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with raping a classmate at Plymouth North High School.

The boy, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was arraigned Thursday in Plymouth District Court on one count each of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office. The alleged sexual assault occurred Tuesday at the school.

The boy was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the victim.

Plymouth Schools Superintendent Gary Maestas declined to comment on the case Friday.

“This is a police and juvenile matter,” he said.