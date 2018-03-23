HOUSTON (AP/CBS) — Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at Super Bowl LI to celebrate with his brother.

The Harris County district attorney’s office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly. The charge carries a hefty penalty if Bennett is found guilty, as he could be hit with a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say Bennett was a spectator at Super Bowl LI in Houston when he tried to get onto the field immediately the Patriots’ historic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons to see his brother, New England tight end Martellus Bennett. Prosecutors say he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old disabled woman who had told him to use a different entrance to access the field.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month. Authorities say prosecutors in Houston are currently working with Bennett’s counsel on the 32 year old’s surrender.

