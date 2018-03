BRAINTREE (CBS) – Have you grabbed your ticket yet?

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $421 million.

That’s the highest it’s been since January when a ticket in Florida hit the $450 million prize.

If there’s a winner on Friday it’ll be the fifth-largest jackpot ever awarded in the game’s history.

The cash option on the prize is estimated to be $250.7 million.