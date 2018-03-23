MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – The stepfather of a Marblehead youth hockey coach charged with sexually abusing multiple boys said “everything is false” after the coach appeared in court on new indictments.

Christopher Prew appeared in Salem Superior Court on Friday. He was already being held without bail on prior charges.

The latest indictments against Prew allege that his newest victims were six boys under the age of 14 in Marblehead and Peabody.

Prew’s stepfather, Robert Martino, vehemently denied the charges.

“This kid is a great kid. He loves what he does,” said Martino. “He was only just helping children. He did none of these things. They’re all false. And now my family is ruined. The kid is ruined. He’s in jail, not guilty, and he’s getting abused. I understand the allegations. It’s false. Completely false. And he’ll be proven in the court of law.”

The judge set a pretrial conference for April 2.

Louise Martino, Prew’s mother, is also facing charges. She is accused of sending a threatening message to the mother of one of her son’s accusers online.