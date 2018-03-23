BOSTON (CBS) — Maybe Kryie Irving will receive some good news on his 26th birthday.

Irving will celebrate his birthday on Friday by seeking more opinions on his sore left knee. He had his knee examined again on Thursday, but plenty of questions still remain. The Celtics are hoping to have a clearer picture on Irving’s status going forward within the next day or two, with all of Boston waiting to see if the All-Star guard will need season-ending surgery.

Irving may have to have screws in his knee removed, which would end his season and be a gigantic hit to Boston’s postseason chances. Irving had the screws put in back in 2015 after he suffered a fractured kneecap during the NBA Finals while with Cleveland.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens couldn’t add much to the situation on Thursday, and still sees Irving as “day to day” until he’s told otherwise.

“He’s talked to a couple of different people but nothing concrete,” Stevens told reporters in Portland, Oregon on Thursday. “From everything I’ve been told it’s still the same. We’re monitoring him and he’s got the knee soreness, and until I’m told further, he’s day to day.”

Irving will miss his sixth straight game on Friday night when the Celtics begin a four-game West Coast road trip against the Blazers. Stevens said there is a chance Irving could join the team sometime during the trip, but as of Friday morning, the waiting game continues.