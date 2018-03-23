EASTON (CBS) – Police say three crashes in Easton in the span of eight hours were caused by drivers who were either drunk or drugged.

The first occurred about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, when officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Police said a Nissan sedan had slammed into a Toyota sedan. No one was hurt.

However, the driver of the Nissan, John Morrill, 50, of Bridgewater, “was lethargic and had slurred speech,” police said.

Morrill told officers that he had taken Klonopin, a sedative, and Gabapentin, a nerve pain medication, prior to driving.

Morrill failed a series of field sobriety tests. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving negligently, marked lanes violation, possessing a Class C substance, and possessing a Class E substance.

Six hours later, about 11:15 p.m., police were called to a rollover crash at Beaver Dam Road and Poquanticut Avenue.

Officers found a Chevrolet pickup truck flipped on its side, and the driver, Risa Tripp, 22, of Foxboro, still at the scene. Her truck had left the road, hit a stone wall and a utility pole before rolling over.

Tripp was not hurt but police said her speech was slurred and they could smell alcohol. An open bottle of beer was found in the truck and she allegedly told officers that she “had a few beers” prior to driving.

Tripp failed a series of field sobriety tests. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor, driving negligently, marked lanes violation, failing to wear a seatbelt, and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Then, two hours later, about 1:15 a.m. Friday, police were back on Main Street for a rollover crash.

Officers found an overturned BMW sedan off the road. The driver, Patrick Casaletto, 21, of Wakefield, was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His car was traveling westbound on Main Street and crossed the center line, struck a fire hydrant and a stonewall before rolling over, police said.

Police said a complaint will be sought in Taunton District Court at a later date charging Casaletto with driving under the influence of liquor, driving negligently and marked lanes violation.

Morrill and Tripp were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court.