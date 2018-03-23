BOSTON (CBS) – Boston-area students normally in school are learning real-life lessons outside the classroom to help bring about change in what will be a massive teen-march for gun control.

“We are marching to feel safe in our schools and communities and classrooms and that effects everybody,” Andover student Charlotte Lowell said.

On Friday, organizers for March For Our Lives Boston were busy creating posters and taking to social media saying: enough is enough.

“We want our lawmakers to consider our lives when they are representing us. We want them to care about us and not about guns and money,” student Vikiana Petit-Homme said.

On Saturday, these students will march from Madison Park High School and rally on Boston Common.

They will join the hundreds of thousands students marching around the country.

Students are calling for tighter gun control after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

Not too far down the road Mothers for justice and equality are also gearing up to head to Washington tonight with students and join the rally at the Capital.

“We are going to take that bus ride for 9 hours and raise their voices and say my life matters,” Mothers for Justice and Equality Founder Monalisa Smith said.

Boston students participated in National Walkout Day last week, a nationwide protest against gun violence.

They hope the March For Our Lives will be the biggest demonstration of student activism yet.

“We want to feel safe in our streets and in our schools,” Lowell said.