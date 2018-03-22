QUINCY (CBS) – A 27-year-old Quincy woman is facing charges in the death of a baby.

Prosecutors say Shu Feng Hsu assaulted 11-month-old Chloe Chen in February.

The baby died two days later at Boston Medical Center.

Hsu will be charged with assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury.

Hsu is not the mother of the child. Her relationship with the family is unclear.

“This investigation is not yet complete, but working with Quincy Police we have developed sufficient evidence for this charge to be brought and arraigned today,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “The investigation continues.”