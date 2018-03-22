  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Puppy Doe, Radoslaw Czerkawski

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled to begin in the trial of a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized.

The prosecution and defense in the animal cruelty trial of Radoslaw Czerkawski (RAD’-oh-slaw zehr-KAW’-skee) have rested and attorneys are expected to make their closing arguments on Thursday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

puppydoe Closing Arguments Set In Puppy Doe Dog Abuse Trial

‘Puppy Doe’ was tortured before she was found clinging to life. (Credit: ARL Boston)

The starving female pit bull mix dubbed Puppy Doe was found in a Quincy park in 2013 with multiple fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. Veterinarians determined the dog was too badly hurt to save.

Czerkawski’s attorney acknowledged his client owned the dog, but said it ran away and someone else was responsible for the abuse.

puppy Closing Arguments Set In Puppy Doe Dog Abuse Trial

Radoslaw Czerkawski in Norfolk Superior Court, March 6, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Czerkawski already is in prison on two unrelated larceny convictions.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s