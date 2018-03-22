LOWELL (CBS) – With President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a war of words, a Massachusetts baseball team is inviting the politicians to take their frustrations out in the ring.

Biden said he would have “beat the hell out” of Trump in high school for the way he treats women. Trump responded by saying “Crazy Joe Biden” would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

The Lowell Spinners offered to host a boxing match between the men on Friday, August 17, at LeLacheur Park. World champion Micky Ward, whose life the movie “The Fighter” was based on, has offered his services as referee.

The Low-A affiliate of the Red Sox dubbed the proposed bout the “Slasher at LeLacheur.”

“It’s a shame this feud has escalated the way it has, and the American people deserve better. Instead of a war of words, let’s give the two of them a chance to settle their differences the old fashioned way, in the ring, with the great Micky Ward officiating,” said Spinners owner Dave Heller. “Boxing fans like me remember the ‘Thrilla in Manila’ and the ‘Rumble in the Jungle,’ but everybody, Republican and Democrat alike, would remember the ‘Slasher at LeLacheur!’”

The Spinners are also hosting a bracket-style “Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em Robots Rumble” tournament during the game.

“One important note: if the fighters show up, the boxing match will take place regardless of the weather, no matter how stormy may get,” the team said.