BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost Nate Solder to free agency, but they’re maintaining some continuity on their offensive line by re-signing LaAdrian Waddle.

The tackle will be returning to New England on a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Patriots keep an important free agent after all. They’ve agreed to terms with OT LaAdrian Waddle on a 1-year deal. Their potential LT. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2018

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Waddle has been a member of the Patriots since December of 2015, when the team claimed him off waivers from Detroit.

Originally entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Waddle has played in 45 games, starting 28 of them. Just four of those starts have come with the Patriots, and they all came last season. He started at right tackle in wins against Miami, Denver, Oakland and Houston during the regular season, and he started at right tackle in the Patriots’ divisional round win over the Titans.

Waddle, who will turn 27 years old in July, joins a list of players who figure to be the main competition for starting reps next season. Marcus Cannon is presumably locked in as one starter, though it’s unknown if the team might move him from the right side to the left side. Behind Cannon, there is Waddle, Tony Garcia, Cole Croston, and the recently signed Matt Tobin.