BOSTON (CBS) – L.L. Bean is coming to the big city.

The outdoor retailer headquartered in Freeport, Maine is set to open up its first “urban” store in Boston next month.

A grand opening event is scheduled for Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8 at the new 8,600-square-foot store at the One Seaport retail space.

Serious L.L. Bean fans will want to get there early. The first 100 customers in line when doors open at 9 a.m. will get a gift card worth up to $500.

The celebration in the Seaport will also include the Red Sox World Series trophies and former star players Jim Rice, Luis Tiant and Dennis Eckersley.

This will be L.L. Bean’s fifth retail store in Massachusetts and will feature “a variety of outdoor gear curated specifically for residents and visitors of Boston.”