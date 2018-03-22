BOSTON (CBS) — There were 13 NFL teams on hand to see Johnny Manziel throw a football on Thursday, and the New England Patriots were one of them.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, served as the quarterback at the University of San Diego’s pro day on Thursday. The school didn’t have a quarterback to throw to receivers, and Manziel jumped at the opportunity to get in front of NFL scouts again.

In addition to the Patriots, the Bears, Browns, Chargers, Giants, Chiefs, Jets, Raiders, Titans, Lions, Jaguars, Panthers and Bucs were on hand to see “Johnny Football” do his thing, according to ESPN’s Eric Williams.

Manziel reportedly has an offer from the Canadian Football League, but would like to get another shot in the NFL. He told TMZ earlier this month that he would go to New England “in a heartbeat” to serve as Tom Brady’s backup, but don’t expect the Patriots to sign 25-year-old, even if they are searching for Brady’s eventual successor following last October’s trade of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Manziel played in 15 games during his two seasons with the Browns, who drafted him 22nd overall in 2014, throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was cut by the team in 2016 despite them being desperate for a quarterback.