HULL (CBS) – A 17-year-old student was arrested after he allegedly brought bullets to Hull High School on Thursday.

A student told the principal that the suspect had sent them a photo of three .32 caliber bullets. However, there were no threats made.

The principal immediately informed the school resource officer of the incident. The student was searched and three bullets were found.

Police searched his locker and home. There were no additional ammunition or firearms found.

The suspect is enrolled in Hull Public School’s Satellite program, which services students in special education at the high school and a separate space at the Jacobs Elementary School.

Hull Police reached out to the Massachusetts State Police to bring in K-9s to search the high school, Jacobs Elementary School, and the student’s home as a precaution.

“We want parents and residents to rest assured that there is no danger to the community,” Acting Police Chief Neil Reilly said. “We always stress the importance of ‘see something, say something’ and the student did the right thing by doing exactly that.”

The 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hingham District Court at a later date.