Easter Sunday is all about families getting together and doing things. This Easter season in Boston that together time can be anything from an Easter egg hunt, to a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, a day at a fun convention or film festival, or a day spent with families of a different sort at the zoo or aquarium. Here are five suggestions for family events to take part in this Easter weekend in Boston.

Annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Faneuil Hall Marketplace

4 South Market Street

Boston, MA 02109

www.faneuilhallmarketplace.com/

Saturday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m.

Kids of all ages from infants up to 13 are invited to Faneuil Hall the day before Easter to participate in a scavenger hunt. They will be given a list of clues about which stalls and businesses in the market have candy Easter eggs and where they might be hidden. The event is free, but the number of participants (and baskets) is limited, so those who are planning to attend should register ahead of time. Even if registration is full, it is a charming event to watch, and many of the stores have Easter merchandise or Easter specials and events of their own.

Bunny Bonanzoo

Stone Zoo

149 Pond Street

Stoneham, MA 02180

(617) 541-5466

www.zoonewengland.org/

Saturday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Stone Zoo is a charming little zoo in Stoneham, just a bit up Route 93 from Boston. This suburban zoo is home to hundreds of small animals and hosts many special events year-round. The Bunny Bonanzoo features crafts, games and music, as well as a chance for the little ones to meet the Easter Bunny. Several of the zookeepers will also hold chats and demonstrations involving otters, jaguars and black bears. As the song goes, there is always something happening at the zoo.

Anime Boston

Sheraton Boston Hotel & Hynes Convention Center

900 Boylston Street

Boston, MA 02115

(617) 954-2000

www.animeboston.com

Saturday, March 30 through Sunday, April 1

Anime Boston is a family-friendly event that celebrates the anime form of comic book and cartoon art. Anime Boston has everything a fan of the iconic Japanese art form could want, from a Sailor Moon masquerade contest and lots of Cosplay events to panels where fans can meet and ask questions of artists, producers, designers, voice actors and others who are involved in the print, web, movie or television aspects of anime. There are lots of dealers selling comic books, videos, toys, magazines and more. Anime Boston is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face this Easter – and is something different for a family to do on Easter Sunday.

New England Aquarium

1 Central Wharf

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 973-5200

Sunday, April 1, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

http://www.neaq.org

A lot of places in Boston are closed on Easter Sunday, but the New England Aquarium is not one of them. Easter Sunday is a full day at the Aquarium, starting with penguin feeding at 9 a.m. through fur seal training at 5 p.m., with ocean tank diver talks and live animal demonstrations, and more, all day long.

Beeping Egg Hunt

Perkins School for the Blind

175 North Beacon Street

Watertown, MA

perkins.org

Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.

This special event invites visually impaired children to get in on the Easter fun. Special beeping eggs are placed for the children to find. Sighted family members are invited to assist, but the eggs are intended for the visually impaired children. There will be snacks, crafts and prizes.

